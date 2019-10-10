|
|
John Stuart "Horgy" Morrow Jr., 69, attorney, wordsmith, musician and devoted husband and father, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his home in Sewickley, his piercing blue eyes shining, while surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer. "Physically, he was ready, but he loved life and wanted to live," said his wife, Virginia. "I loved him passionately from the beginning; we went through some very difficult times and fortunately were blessed with a greater love for each other as a result." Born March 8, 1950, to Helen Bullitt and J. Stuart Morrow, John attended Sewickley Academy, where in the mid-1960s, he formed The Cavemen, one of two bands in which he played guitar. Recently, he digitally recorded much of his catalog with the help of bandmates from the Twelfth Street and Four, another band he later joined. John had a love for the classics, attempting some of his own compositions and, said his wife, "As death was imminent, he voiced his disdain for a particular Tchaikovsky piece, which he appeared to be hearing, and when asked what it was, he said, 'it was just a bad piece' and 'Jeff (his cousin) would know.'" "He taught me a lot of what I know about music, everything from Chopin to Clapton," said his brother, Christian. "He taught me my first song on the guitar, 'Rocky Raccoon.' He taught me the guitar was a good way to meet women. Unfortunately, he didn't teach me about women. He was my best friend. He always looked out for me. I'm going to miss him. I already do." John completed high school at the University School in Oakland, attended the University of Hawaii for two years, continuing his love of surfing which he learned at a family home in Beach Haven, N.J. John ultimately graduated from Duquesne University with a degree in English literature before attending law school and receiving his juris doctorate from Ohio Northern University. He returned to Pittsburgh, married Aug. 28, 1982, and began his career in estate law with Alter, Wright and Barron, moved on to Springer, Bush and Perry, and at the time of his death worked for Julian Gray and Associates Elder Law Firm. John was a keen estate planner, teacher and student of same, reflecting on Virginia estate law in relation to his family from Big Stone Gap even in his final hours. John loved his work and was indebted to those, living and deceased, who provided opportunities for him to practice until last week. John was a voracious reader of science fiction, spy novels, nuclear and general science and biographies. He enjoyed astronomy, had a small refracting telescope, taking every opportunity to observe planets, galaxies and comets like Hale-Bopp with his wife, children, QV school students and colleagues at all hours and was lovingly called "Joe DeNardo" by his wife, as the "go-to" regarding weather forecasts at home. John was at one time a wicked pool player, skills he honed with his beloved Aunt Nancy, who he adored, and provided endless care for along with his father, J. Stuart Morrow, in their final years. John had a wit and sense of humor that made an instant and long-lasting impression on those he met and continue to provide his family with many cherished memories. John was a member of The Edgeworth Club, Sewickley, served on the Leetsdale Civil Service Commission and as a member and president of the board of the Quaker Valley Ambulance Authority as the Leetsdale representative, where family suggests donations be made in his memory; 3550 University Blvd., Coraopolis, PA 15143, www.valleyamb.org, 412-262-2621. John is survived by his wife, Virginia Booth Morrow; son, Charles Bowen Morrow; daughter, Sarah "Sally" Pettit Morrow; and grandchildren, Chase John Augustin and Lucy Morrow Augustin, of Sewickley.
Arrangements are being handled by R.D. COPELAND FUNERAL HOME. Visitation was Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at their Irvine Chapel, 702 Beaver St., Sewickley, PA 15143. A memorial service was held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 414 Grant St., Sewickley, PA 15143.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Oct. 10, 2019