Richard D. Cole Funeral Home Inc.
328 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
412-741-4334
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John W. Casterton Obituary
John William "Bill/Kinks" Casterton died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Manistee, Mich., at the age of 64. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Karen; daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly (Sasha) Stewart, of Michigan, and Katie (Chris) Yoke, of Washington; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin (Hannah) Matter, of Nevada; grandchildren, Jacob, Madora, Casey, Jimmy, Lainey, John William, Frankie and Wesley; brother and sister-in-law, Ward (Marilynne) Casterton; sister and brother-in-law, Betsy (Bruce) Casterton Crow; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Robert John and Barbara Rae Casterton, and his sister, Judith Rae Casterton. Bill was a longtime employee of USAir and recently he and his wife, Karen, took ownership of Coho Bend Riverside RV Resort, in Michigan. Bill attended Quaker Valley High School and University of Pittsburgh.
A visitation and memorial service is scheduled from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at COLE'S FUNERAL HOME, Sewickley. A wake will follow. An interment will be held Saturday. More information will come in the following papers.
You can text or call Karen at 702-235-3368 as well. Donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in lieu of flowers.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
