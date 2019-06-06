Resources More Obituaries for Kathryn Anderson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathryn R. Anderson

1947 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers Kathryn Ryan Weiss Anderson, 71, passed away suddenly on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019, due to a pulmonary embolism and cardiac arrest. She was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Pittsburgh to Robert and Kathryn Weiss. Growing up in Sewickley, Kathy (later in life affectionately known as Kitty), made many lifelong friends at Eden Hall and Sewickley Academy. She is remembered as being a very accepting and loyal friend with a unique kindness and a great sense of humor. She had the "gift of the gab" and made friends wherever she went. She was a natural athlete and loved watching sports. In 1965, Kathy moved out West to attend college at the University of Colorado in Boulder, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in history. It was there that she met her only husband, George Anderson. Together in 1979, they started the Yellowstone Angler in Livingston, Mont., where for 30 years, Kitty served as the accountant and anchor of the company. She was very observant and had a great eye for photography, at one point even setting up her own darkroom at home. She was a huge reader and got a part-time job at the Livingston Library. She loved listening to the Beatles, John Denver, Judy Collins and Jimmy Buffett. She didn't drink often, but when she did, she enjoyed an ice-cold pina colada. Kitty loved the beach and retired in Venice. Manisota Beach was her favorite for finding shark teeth, but the beaches of Boca Grande held a special place in heart as she spent many summers on the island as a child. Kitty enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, especially in the form of playing games. From board games to playing cards, to mahjong and Yahtzee, she loved being "the champeeeeen!" but was always a gracious loser. She was also a master of inside joke games such as "Daniel Boone" the "circle game," and "slug bug" or "padiddle." In all likelihood, she was the only senior citizen to have mastered the video game "Dr. Mario." (Try getting to level 23 on the fastest setting and you'll see!) Perhaps there was more to her nickname, "The Kid" (given to her by her older Venice friends), than just being the youngest on the block. Kitty always gave her full attention to the people she met, and this especially shined through as a hospice volunteer in Venice. It suited her serving heart. She also donated time working with college students and watching over and protecting sea turtle nests. Perhaps her most courageous gift was to her family and close friends, as it was known only to her that she had developed cancer, and she chose to face the battle alone. She was incredibly strong, brave and selfless to endure the daily struggle with the knowledge that she may never see her family and friends again. Her decision was the correct one as her loved ones only had to worry about her for hours instead of years. Kathryn is survived by her son, James Anderson; her sisters, Barbara Visser and Mary Carroll Ryan; her brother, Bob Weiss; her nieces, Perry Weiss, Carroll Mohler and Whitney Price; and her nephews, Ryan Weiss, Ryan Visser and Spencer Jamison. For Kathryn, every day was a celebration of life. She would want everyone to be the best they can be and enjoy some quality time with their loved ones.

