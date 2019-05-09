Kelly N. DePalma, 59, of Stoneboro, Pa., passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Marquette Hospice Home in Meadville. Kelly was born Dec. 19, 1959, in East Liverpool, Ohio to Doris Newtz Anulies and the late Clement Newtz. She was a 1978 graduate of Quigley Catholic High School and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from Clarion University. Kelly married her beloved husband, Dr. Daniel B. DePalma, on Aug. 13, 1983; he survives at home. She was the office manager for her husband's Podiatry Practices in Mars, Sewickley, and Stoneboro. Kelly was a member of Emmanuel Christian Church in Stoneboro and was deeply rooted in her faith. She had a deep connection with those at the church and they were very important to her. She was a very talented quilter, making numerous pieces over the years. She also enjoyed traveling with her family, especially their trips to Port Loring, Canada. She loved gardening and tending to her beautiful flowers. Above all else, she loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Kelly is survived by her mother, Doris J. Anulies, of Cochranton; daughters, Stephanie Sadler and husband, Martin Walker, of Avalon, and Samantha DePalma Vennare, of Stoneboro; grandchildren, Noah Sadler and Rose Vennare; brother, Dean Newtz, of Houston, Texas; sister, Jody Newtz, of Ellwood City; stepbrother, Brian Anulies, of Atlanta, Ga.; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to BLACK FUNERAL HOMES, Stoneboro and Sandy Lake. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

Memorials in Kelly's name may be made to Emmanuel Christian Church, 4495 Greenville-Sandy Lake Road, Stoneboro, PA 16153, or Marquette Hospice Home, 13465 N. Wayland Road, Meadville, PA 16335.