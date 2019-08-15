|
Kurt Andrew Hoffmaster, 47, born in Sewickley and raised in Moon Township, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Traunstein, Germany, after succumbing to a serious bacterial infection. Kurt was preceded in death by his father, George R. Hoffmaster II; and survived by his wife, Eva; daughter, Katarina; mother, Diane Wood Shaeffer; brothers, George R. Hoffmaster III, Matthew R. Hoffmaster and John E. Dowker; sisters, Kristen E. Hoffmaster and Aimilia L. Green; and aunts, Kathleen A. Lynch, Amy E. Haessler and Constance Wood Spencer. Kurt attended school in both Moon Township and Leetsdale and graduated from Quaker Valley High School in 1990. Kurt attended Robert Morris University and graduated with a degree in finance in 1995. After graduation, Kurt relocated to Philadelphia and began his career as an industrial buyer with Unisource. Kurt held similar positions with companies including Miniparts in the U.S., Etel and Roper Scientific in Neuchatel, Switzerland and Bragi in Munich, Germany. While in Philadelphia, Kurt met his wife, Eva Zaruba, a German national, and in March 2010 they were married in Frankfurt, Germany. In 2011, Kurt and Eva's only child, Katarina, was born. In 2012, Kurt, Eva, and Katarina moved overseas and settled in Donzdorf, Germany. Kurt enjoyed the European lifestyle, and he and his family frequently took holiday in countries including Switzerland, Italy and Austria.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service which is planned to occur in Pittsburgh this fall; date, time and specific location to be announced at a later date.
