Linda L. Dawson, 71, of Sewickley, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside. The kind, generous and caring life-long Sewickley resident was born Sept. 25, 1947, in Brownsville, one of five to Lois M. (Hager) McDonough and the late William R. McDonough Sr. In addition to her mother, Linda is survived by her loving sisters and brother, Jane (Henry) Uechi, of Henderson, Nev., Jacque Dawson, of Sewickley, Pamela Burgett, of Collierville, Tenn., and William R. McDonough Jr., of Washington, Pa.; cherished aunt of Henry Uechi, and Robert (Kylie) Dawson; great-aunt to Myra and Benjamin; and loved like family Audra and Galen. Linda was a graduate of Quaker Valley High School, Class of 1966, and a member of Sewickley United Methodist Church. Linda had been employed by Moon Township Marriott Corp. Upbeat and sweet, she was the helpful salesperson at the Village Shoppe, which cultivated her love of shopping and helping others shop.

A memorial service will be held later in celebration of her life. Arrangements by COPELANDS.

If desired, family suggests donations to .