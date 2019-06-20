Home

R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
Linda L. Dawson


Linda L. Dawson Obituary
Linda L. Dawson, 71, kind, generous and caring, a lifelong resident of Sewickley, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Shadyside Hospital. Born Sept. 25, 1947, in Brownsville, she was one of five to Lois M. (Hager) McDonough and the late William R. McDonough Sr. In addition to her mother, Linda is survived by her loving sisters and brother, Jane (Henry) Uechi, of Henderson Nev., Jacque Dawson, of Sewickley, Pamela Burgett, of Collierville, Tenn., and William R. McDonough Jr., of Washington, Pa.; cherished aunt of Henry Uechi and Robert (Kylie) Dawson; great-aunt to Myra and Benjamin; and loved like family Audra and Galen. Linda was a graduate of Quaker Valley High School, Class of 1966, and a member of Sewickley United Methodist Church. Linda had been employed by the Moon Township Marriott Corporation. Up-beat and sweet, she was the helpful sales person at the Village Shoppe, which cultivated her love of shopping and helping others shop.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the Sewickley United Methodist Church, 337 Broad St., Sewickley. Arrangements are by COPELAND'S.
Family suggests donations, if desired, to .
Published in Sewickley Herald on June 20, 2019
