|
|
Lois M. (Hager) McDonough, 91, of Leet Township since 1951, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at her home with her family present. Lois, born Feb. 26, 1928, in Luzerne Township, was one of five born to the late William Franklin and Helen Louise (Crago) Hager. Lois married the love of her life on Aug. 29, 1950, William R. McDonough Sr. They had 57 cherished years of marriage until he passed on April 12, 2007. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda; sisters, Betty Marlock and Ida Ora Anderson; and brother, Russell Hager. She was the beloved mother of Jane (Henry) Uechi, Jacqueline W. Dawson, Pamela Burgett and William R. McDonough Jr.; loving grandmother of Henry Uechi and Robert (Kylie) Dawson; proud great-grandmother of Myra Kay (Jordan) Hoffart and Ben Dawson; devoted sister of Doris Bailes; and aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Lois was a member of Presbyterian Church of Leetsdale, where she was superintendent for both Bible school and Sunday school. She had worked as a teacher's aide and nurse's aide for Quaker Valley and volunteered at Sewickley Valley Hospital. Lois was co-owner and operator with Kay Grace of Victorian Vignette "miniature shop" in Sewickley. Lois felt the most important part of her life was when her children were born, and of course, when the grandchildren arrived.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Copeland Sewickley Funeral Home, 702 Beaver St., with a service at 7:30 p.m. Monday, with Pastor Russel Shuluga as officiant. Private burial will be later at Sewickley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, because of their wonderful care, family suggests donations in her name to AHN Hospice. Make checks to [email protected], Office of Fund Development Hospice and Palliative Care, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
Published in Sewickley Herald from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, 2019