Louis Irvin Thomas, 75, originally of Sewickley, went to be with the Lord Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Louis was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Lilamae Thomas, and his son, Rhett Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years; his two daughters, Ashley (Christian) and Christine Thomas; and four grandchildren. Louis was a perfect husband, loving father and a proud captain in the Marine Corps. He was also an active member of the Masonic lodge.
Louis' services were held in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Nov. 14, 2019