|
|
Marie Gaborko (Mary Antoinette Morsillo) departed this world due to natural causes for her eternal destination in Heaven in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at her home of eight years, New Haven Court in Butler. The community of New Haven embraced Marie and cared for her until the moment of her death and the comfort and companionship they displayed is much appreciated by her family. She loved her activities there: sing-alongs, bingo, crosswords, etc. She was hardly ever in her apartment. "The Cruise Director on the Lido Deck" made sure she made the most of her time there. Born Nov. 30, 1924, in Barnesboro, Cambria County, Marie was the daughter of James Vincent Morsillo and Pauline Andrews Morsillo. She was raised and lived in Ambridge, and was a member of the graduating class of 1942 from Ambridge Area High School. Marie was a woman ahead of her time and paved the way for future generations of women by balancing her career and family life in order to create a better life for her children. She began her professional career in March of 1956 at Sewickley Valley Hospital until her retirement 35 years later in April of 1991. She worked originally as a nurse. In 1958, she became a X-ray technologist and then, eventually, was promoted to chief X-ray technologist and also oversaw the hospital's School of Radiography. In her retirement, Marie continued to volunteer for the hospital system. She loved her job and the people with whom she worked. However, Marie was most proud of her children. She is survived by Lisa (Doug) Snyder, of Butler, Frank (Cyndy) Mench, of El Paso, Texas, Mike (David Harris) Gaborko, of Sarasota, Fla., and Gloria (James) Mash, of New Middletown, Ohio; a brother, Patrick, of Cleveland, Ohio; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; her parents; and her siblings, James, Dolores, Ange and Steve. Her beloved son, Timothy Allen Mench, perished in 1995, for whom she grieved until the day she died.
A private Catholic service was performed before her cremation Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, when all her children can be present. Receiving hours will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marie's memory to The Lighthouse Foundation, P.O. Box 366, Bakerstown, PA 15007. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Aug. 22, 2019