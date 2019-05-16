Martha H. Barr's most heartfelt wish to be reunited with her heavenly family was granted Saturday evening, May 4, 2019. Born Dec. 3, 1924, to Walter Clarke and Anne (Burns) Helm, in Sewickley, she was the fifth of six children. She resided in the Pittsburgh area where she met and married the love of her life, Paul Barr. She worked for Ketchum Inc. as a fundraising coordinator. Martha was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She always enjoyed a Rolling Rock beer on Sunday afternoons while she watched the game, cheering on the Black and Gold. In July 2018, she decided to move to Akron, Ohio, to be closer to her daughter and her granddaughter's family. She spent the last eight months meeting new friends at her retirement home at Brookdale Montrose, spending time with family, and watching her great-granddaughter perform at dance and band events. Martha has now joined her heavenly family which includes her parents, Walter and Anne Helm; loving husband, Paul L. Barr; and siblings, Mary Louise Heffron, Geraldine Ann Young, John Clarke "Jack" Helm, W. James "Jim" Helm and W. Clarke "Sonny" Helm Jr. Martha H. Barr is survived by her loving daughter, Martha Ann Shade; granddaughter, Kellyann (Robert) Callahan; and great-granddaughter, Jordan Mackenzie Callahan, all of Akron, Ohio. One of Martha's greatest gifts to her family was her belly-filled laugh, which would fill up a room. We believe that heaven is now filled with her laughter as she celebrates her reunion with her siblings and family. We are sure there is quite a Heavenly Helm party going on! Her family would like to give their deep appreciation to the care teams of Akron General Hospital, Brookdale Montrose, Brookdale Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care for their dignified care and compassion during Martha's final days.

There will be no public visitation. There will be a private ceremony at BILLOW FUNERAL HOME with final interment at Coraopolis Cemetery, Coraopolis.

In memory of Martha, please consider a donation to the Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts Band program, as watching her great-granddaughter perform was one of her greatest joys. The Miller South School address is 1055 East Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307. To share a memory, send a condolence or light a candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel). Published in Sewickley Herald on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary