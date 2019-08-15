|
|
Mary E. Hevener, a resident of Sewickley, and Sarasota, Fla., passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born Sept. 5, 1933, in Philadelphia, Mary was the youngest of six children of Edwin and Anna (McGettigan) Bitner. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Edward Hevener; her daughter, Mary Baron (Joseph); her granddaughter, Katie Baron; and her grandson, Taylor Baron. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved son, John Hevener, as well as by her parents and her brothers and sisters, Edwin, Jack, Robert, Vera and Ruth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in St. James Church, 200 Walnut St., Sewickley, preceded by a visitation at 10:30 a.m. in the entrance hall of the church. A private family burial will follow in the St. James Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or the Women's Alzheimer's Movement.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Aug. 15, 2019