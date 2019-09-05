Home

Mary Fisher


1918 - 06
Mary Fisher Obituary
Mary Applegate Fisher died Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home in Hamden, Conn., after a short illness. She was 101. Born June 22, 1918, in Sewickley, Mary was the daughter of Elizabeth Burns and Robert Ashworth Applegate. She attended the Sewickley Academy and Chatham Hall School and graduated from Smith College in 1940. She was a resident of 214 Centennial Ave., Sewickley, until 1941. Mary was married to Robert Seelye Reigeluth, of New Haven, Conn., from 1941 until his death in 1999. She and Robert owned and operated The Foundry Bookstore in New Haven for 30 years. She was also an absentee member of the Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley until 2002 and a member of the Iron City Fishing Club until 2019. She was married to Everett Fisher, of Greenwich, Conn., from 2002 until his death in 2015. Mary is survived by three sons, Robert S. Reigeluth Jr., George A. Reigeluth and Douglas S. Reigeluth; a daughter, Elizabeth R. Parker, a Sewickley native; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Round Hill Community Church in Greenwich, Conn. at a time to be determined. Internment will be in Grove Street Cemetery in New Haven.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
