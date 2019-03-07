Mary Jane Arbutina, 88, of Montrose, Pa., formerly of Sewickley, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Gracious Living Estates Assisted Living, Montrose. Born July 11, 1930, in Rochester, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Martin and Hilda [Finch] Keiser. Her husband, George Arbutina, of Freedom, Pa., predeceased her in 1993. She was also predeceased by her brother, Martin Edward Keiser; as well as several brothers-in-law and sisters-in- law. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Suzan (Kenneth) Seamans, of New Milford, Pa., Dr. David (Joyce) Arbutina, of State College, Pa., and George (Carrie) Arbutina, of Springfield, Pa.; 11 grandchildren, Nathan LaFrance, Nicole LaFrance Thornton, Heather Seamans, Kenneth Seamans, Andrew Arbutina, Lara Rooke, Chelsea Arbutina, Abigail Arbutina, Alexis Arbutina, Nicholas Arbutina and Mark Arbutina; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was employed as a secretary for many years at Dixmont State Hospital in Emsworth. After her retirement, she spent countless hours volunteering for the auxiliary at the Heritage Valley Medical Center Beaver and served for a time as auxiliary president. Since 1957, she was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Rochester, Pa. Mary Jane was devoted to her family and her volunteer work. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

A memorial service celebrating Mary Jane's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at Grace Lutheran Church, 393 Adams St., Rochester, PA.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Heritage Valley Beaver Auxillary, 1000 Dutch Ridge Road, Beaver, PA 15009. For more information or directions, please go to bartronmyerfuneralhome.com. Published in Sewickley Herald on Mar. 7, 2019