Mary Pavulak Swan, formerly of Lititz and Sewickley, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Zelienople, with her son, David, by her side. She was born April 19, 1926, in Troy, N.Y., to Elias Pavulak and Ksenia Pynous Pavulak, immigrants from Ukraine. She received her nursing degree from Thomas Jefferson University, in Philadelphia, where she met her husband of 64 years, Dr Reyer O. Swan, who preceded her in death in 2012. Mary and Reyer lived in Lititz for more than 40 years. While raising their two sons, Tom and David, Mary also worked for many years as nurse for the Lancaster County Courthouse. She enjoyed painting and gardening. After retirement, she and Reyer became avid beekeepers, keeping their children supplied with honeycomb and gallon jars of honey. Mary also made beeswax candles. Mary and Reyer moved to Sewickley in 1999 to be closer to their son, David, his wife, Barbara, and their sons, Collin and Christopher. Mary continued to paint, garden and play bridge at every opportunity. She lived the final years of her life in Passavant Retirement Community, in Zelienople. In addition to her sons and daughter-in-law, Mary is survived by grandsons, Chris and Collin (wife Jayna Rust), and great-grandson, Leo Rust Swan.

The family will hold a private service when interring Mary's and Reyer's ashes in Lititz Cemetery. The family is grateful for the excellent care and love Mary received during her final years in the memory care unit at Passavant. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Benevolent Care at Lutheran Senior Services, Passavant Community in Zelienople. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com. Published in Sewickley Herald on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary