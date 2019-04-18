Michael Westcott Brown, died peacefully with family members at his side, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh, at the age of 66. He was predeceased by his mother, Ann Reber Brown, and his stepfather, James Stuart Brown III, whose surname he took. A native of New York City, he graduated from the Marvelwood School, in Cornwall, Conn., and the University of Denver with a degree in anthropology. Michael worked in real estate and property management. He was a loving father with a sweet disposition and a great sense of humor. His many interests included being an avid reader, old movie buff and anything to do with history, especially military history. It was his love of history that propelled him to become a skilled miniaturist. Michael amassed a stunning collection of miniature lead soldiers that he painstakingly hand painted to historical accuracy and would then create dioramas to photograph. He is survived by his father, Frederick Holdship Jones; sister, Nina Brown MacDonald; son, Samuel Holdship Brown; daughter, Hilary Odom Brown; stepdaughters, Harper McGroarty and Hayley Burgh; former spouses, Mary Vann Odom and Araminta Roberts; and step-grandchildren, Aiden and Emily.

Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Fern Hollow Nature Center, 1606 Glen Mitchel Road, Sewickley. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to National Public Radio, 67 Bedford Square, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or wesa.fm/donate. Include Michael's name on check or comment field. Published in Sewickley Herald on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary