Mildred Pflugh Cunzolo, 92, of Sewickley, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Sewickley Valley Hospital. She was born Feb. 19, 1928, in Sewickley, a daughter of the late Harry and Grace Bryant Pflugh. She is survived by her son, Robert B. Abercrombie and wife, Sarah, of Sarasota, Fla.; daughter, Sandra A. Rollison and husband, Jeff, of West Chester, Pa.; and grandchildren, Scott M. Abercrombie, Kassi Caldwell, Meghan S. Brown, R. Scott Kennedy Jr., J. Michael Rollison and Abigail S. Barberousse. She is also survived by her brother, Raymond Pflugh; and her sister, Grace Johnson and her husband, Dick; as well as great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, who lovingly referred to her as "Aunt Mil." She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly A. Kennedy; son, Jeffrey A. Abercrombie; daughter-in-law, Kelly Scott; husband, Saverio Cunzolo; and former husband, Robert B. Abercombie Sr. She was also preceded in death by brothers, William, Harry, James, Milton and Charles Pflugh; and sisters, Harriet Lawrence, Jean Scott and Shirley Pflugh. An avid league bowler, Mildred also enjoyed golfing with her sons and camping and cruising with her brother, Raymond and his late wife, Joanne. She loved spending time with her extended family, the occasions of which were frequently accompanied by uproarious laughter. In her later years, she enjoyed watching Steelers and Pirates games, as well as playing bingo with her friends and fellow residents of the Union Aid apartment building in Sewickley. An accompanying photograph was vetoed by the deceased. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Aid Society in Sewickley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store