Olga Bokulic Medicino, 86, a Sewickley resident since 1989, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Heritage Valley Sewickley, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 15, 1933, in Ambridge, one of 10 to the late John and Bessie (Bac) Yeznick. Olga, married for a short time, was preceded in death by her first husband, Milan Bokulic. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Stella, Katy, Charlie, Mike, Joe, Nick and John. She is survived by the love of her life and husband, Albert Mendicino; her loving and devoted daughter, Mileen and husband, James Jurcak; her cherished granddaughter, Brittany; and two sisters, Betty and Annie; also loved by many nieces and nephews. Olga was a member of Good Samaritan Parish in Ambridge. She had been a manager for Health City, Ambridge, and was most proud of her title, "Mill Woman," when she worked for National Electric during World War II. Later in life, circumstances and health, Olga enjoyed puzzle boards, scratch lottery tickets and talking on the phone with her sisters and best friend, Patty Cicconi.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at COPELAND'S SEWICKLEY, 702 Beaver St., where prayers will be recited at 10 a.m. Monday, followed by Mass at 11 a.m. at Good Samaritan Parish, Ambridge. Entombment will follow in Sewickley Cemetery.
Published in Sewickley Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 23, 2020