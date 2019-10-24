Home

R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stephens Anglican Church
405 Frederick St.
Sewickley, PA
View Map
Phyllis A. Schell Obituary
Phyllis A. Schell, 92, formerly of Harmony Township, and a resident of Masonic Village, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Masonic Village, Sewickley. Phyllis was born Nov. 13, 1926, in Pittsburgh, to the late Eila Erwin and John Altvater. She was the wife of the late James K. Schel,l who passed away in 1981. Phyllis, along with her late husband, James, were co-owners of the Ohio Valley Lumber Co. in Ambridge. A member of St. Stephen's Anglican Church, she was a volunteer for 40 years at the Christy House Gift Shop. Wih a zest for life, she spent time with friends, playing bridge in a club for more than 50 years, extensive traveling, also her flower garden and interior decorating, was a member of the Sewickley Music Club, enjoyed golfing at the Sewickley Heights Golf Club also making holidays special for her family with special gifts for them. She is survived by her sons, William R. (Alisa) Schell and James F. Schell; two grandchildren, Megan (Felix) Jimenez and Eric (Jasmine) Schell; and three great-grandchildren, Ethan Schell and twins, Felix and Stella Jimenez.
Friends were Sunday at COPELAND SEWICKLEY FUNERAL HOME, 702 Beaver St. A funeral service was held Monday in St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 405 Frederick St., Sewickley, PA 15143, with the Rev. Dr. William Henry officiating. Burial was private in Sewickley Cemetery.
Donations in her name may be made to St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 405 Frederick Ave., Sewickley, PA 15143, or Grace Anglican Church, 325 Church Lane, Edgeworth, PA 15143.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
