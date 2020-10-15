1/1
Richard J. Rothe
1943 - 2020-09-22
Richard J. "Dick" Rothe, 77, of Sewickley, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Heritage Valley, Sewickley. He was born May 25, 1943, in Cook County, Illinois, and was a son of the late Lloyd and Winifred (Fritz) Rothe. He was a retired bus driver for the Allegheny County Port Authority and proudly served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Glenfield. Dick was an avid golfer, model train enthusiast and fisherman. His outgoing and friendly personality made it easy for him to strike up a conversation with anyone wherever he was. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Dina) Rothe; Lora Rothe (Missy), of Sewickley, Kristen (Dr. Kevin) Bordeau, of Sewickley; three stepsons, Chris (Cathy) Guthrie, of Glendale, Ariz., Tim (Lori) Guthrie, of Freedom, and Mark (Kathy) Guthrie, of Baden; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Julia (Ken) Tulloch, of New York, N.Y., and their children, Anne and Jessica. A private graveside service and burial took place Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Good Samaritan Cemetery, Bell Acres. Arrangements were entrusted to JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME, Ambridge.

Published in Sewickley Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
