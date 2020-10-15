Richard J. "Dick" Rothe, 77, of Sewickley, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Heritage Valley, Sewickley. He was born May 25, 1943, in Cook County, Illinois, and was a son of the late Lloyd and Winifred (Fritz) Rothe. He was a retired bus driver for the Allegheny County Port Authority and proudly served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Glenfield. Dick was an avid golfer, model train enthusiast and fisherman. His outgoing and friendly personality made it easy for him to strike up a conversation with anyone wherever he was. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Dina) Rothe; Lora Rothe (Missy), of Sewickley, Kristen (Dr. Kevin) Bordeau, of Sewickley; three stepsons, Chris (Cathy) Guthrie, of Glendale, Ariz., Tim (Lori) Guthrie, of Freedom, and Mark (Kathy) Guthrie, of Baden; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Julia (Ken) Tulloch, of New York, N.Y., and their children, Anne and Jessica. A private graveside service and burial took place Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Good Samaritan Cemetery, Bell Acres. Arrangements were entrusted to JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME, Ambridge.



