Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Prise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Z. Prise

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Z. Prise Obituary
Richard Zucckero Prise, 58, formerly of Squirrel Hill, died Monday, June 10, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 25 years of Renee A. Recktenwald, treasured father of Gabriela M. Zucckero Prise and cherished brother of Deborah S. Prise.
Services and interment were private. Services were entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICES, Scott Township, 412-563-2800.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Shiners Hospitals for Children. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Sewickley Herald on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now