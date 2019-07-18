|
Richard Zucckero Prise, 58, formerly of Squirrel Hill, died Monday, June 10, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 25 years of Renee A. Recktenwald, treasured father of Gabriela M. Zucckero Prise and cherished brother of Deborah S. Prise.
Services and interment were private. Services were entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICES, Scott Township, 412-563-2800.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Shiners Hospitals for Children. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Sewickley Herald on July 18, 2019