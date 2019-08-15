|
|
Robert Clause Devens, 75, longtime resident of Sewickley, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Mobile, Ala., following an operation for aneurysms. Born Dec. 16, 1943, in Sewickley, he was the eldest son of Henry F. and Barbara C. Devens, both deceased. Bob lived life to the fullest, always doing it his way. He loved all things mechanical and, more importantly, his closest companions were his two Pekingese. Bob was a veteran of the Navy. He is survived by his brothers, Henry F. Devens III (Elizabeth) and Timothy F. Devens (Rebecca); nephew, Christopher C. Devens (Jacqueline); niece, Carolyn H. Devens; niece, Lisa C. Bengston (Adam); one great-niece, Grace Clause Devens; and great-nephews, Cameron Bengston and Wesley Bengston.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 414 Grant St., Sewickley, PA 15143, in the Chapel of the Resurrection. A private burial at the Sewickley Cemetery will follow.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Aug. 15, 2019