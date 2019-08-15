Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Devens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Devens


1943 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Devens Obituary
Robert Clause Devens, 75, longtime resident of Sewickley, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Mobile, Ala., following an operation for aneurysms. Born Dec. 16, 1943, in Sewickley, he was the eldest son of Henry F. and Barbara C. Devens, both deceased. Bob lived life to the fullest, always doing it his way. He loved all things mechanical and, more importantly, his closest companions were his two Pekingese. Bob was a veteran of the Navy. He is survived by his brothers, Henry F. Devens III (Elizabeth) and Timothy F. Devens (Rebecca); nephew, Christopher C. Devens (Jacqueline); niece, Carolyn H. Devens; niece, Lisa C. Bengston (Adam); one great-niece, Grace Clause Devens; and great-nephews, Cameron Bengston and Wesley Bengston.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 414 Grant St., Sewickley, PA 15143, in the Chapel of the Resurrection. A private burial at the Sewickley Cemetery will follow.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.