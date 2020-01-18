Home

R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
Robert H. Heasley III


1947 - 11
Robert H. Heasley III Obituary
Robert H. Heasley III, 72, a lifelong resident of Sewickley, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital. Born Nov. 11, 1947, in Sewickley, he was one of five to the late Patricia (Moran) and Robert H. Heasley Jr. On Aug. 9, 2018, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (McCartney) Heasley. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather; and his sister, Margaret Mindell. Robert is survived by his son, Robby Heasley; brother, William H. Heasley (Lois Kolarik); and sisters, Maxine H. Fox (Richard) and Mary Elizabeth "Betsey" Sisko (Joseph); brother-in-law, David Mindell; also 12 loving nieces and nephews. Robert graduated from Avalon High School and University of Pittsburgh and was a retired statistician from U.S. Steel. He was the treasurer for Sewickley Senior Men's Club, a member of Mensa and Pittsburgh Bridge Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing bridge, completing crossword puzzles and puzzles that challenged his mind. He loved trips to Myrtle Beach with family, as well as enjoyed playing cards.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at COPELAND'S SEWICKLEY, 702 Beaver St., where service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his name to Sewickley Library, Thorn St., Sewickley, PA 15143.
Published in Sewickley Herald from Jan. 18 to Jan. 30, 2020
