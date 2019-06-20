Home

Robert W. Sittig Obituary
Robert Wroe "Bob" Sittig, of Edgeworth, died suddenly Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the age of 67. He leaves behind his loving wife of 44 years, Marilyn Juliusburg Sittig; his sisters, Jan Sittig Jamroz (late Richard), Nancy Sittig Smith (Dan) and Liz Sittig Maitral (Roger); his two daughters, Whitney Sittig Lukasavage (Tony) and Meredith Sittig Hannah (Brian); his four grandchildren, June and Charlie Lukasavage and Ellery and Davis Hannah; as well as many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his most faithful companions, Brinkley and Fred. He was the son of the late Bill Sittig and the late Shirley Neal. He was master of grilling, dancing and building model ships and lover of walking his dogs, chatting up strangers, a good vodka martini and spending time with his grandchildren, who he loved more than life. He spent many happy summers on the tennis courts and winters on the paddle courts of The Edgeworth Club and Allegheny Country Club. Countless memories were made within his many circles of friends, including his runs with The Hash House Harriers, the Walter Mitty crew, the SIPT, and his never-to-be-forgotten stage presence in the Child Health plays. Bob made a friend wherever he went, and he will be dearly missed by everyone.
Arrangements are by COPELAND'S.
Published in Sewickley Herald on June 20, 2019
