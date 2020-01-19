|
Rodney F. Gowers, 53, of Moon Township, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Born Oct. 27, 1966, to the late Rodney W. Gowers and the late Betty Ann (Barone) Gowers. Rodney was co-owner of the Jailhouse Saloon in Coraopolis and was currently the Pa. state constable of Moon Township. He was a 1984 graduate of Quaker Valley High School. He was the beloved husband for 28 years of Tammy L. (Petroval) Gowers; also survived by his mother-in-law, Jean Petroval (the late John), of Moon Township; brother-in-law, John (Yvette) Petroval, of Moon Township; sister, Robyn Moore, of Coraopolis; nieces, Ariel Petroval "his little buddy forever," of Moon Township, Paige Petroval, of Robinson Township, Alana McKitrick, of Weirton, W.Va., and Mackenzie Moore, of Coraopolis; and fur babies, Kahlua and Tito.
Services were private at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in Rodney's name to Good Samaritan Hospice Heritage Valley Beaver Unit or Animal Friends. The family wishes to thank Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver for their wonderful and loving care.
Published in Sewickley Herald from Jan. 19 to Jan. 30, 2020