Shirley Elizabeth (Rush) Stanley, a devout Christian, a dedicated community leader, a loving mother and doting grandmother, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Masonic Village at Sewickley. She was 77. Born in Coraopolis on June 22, 1942, she was one of two children of the late Charles and Berta Lee (Burton) Rush. Raised in Coraopolis, she was a 1960 graduate of Coraopolis High School. She completed her education at Point Park College and began her career in government service in Washington, D.C., in 1962. In 1977, she returned to the area and made Sewickley her home. Professionally, she served as a human resource specialist for the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs in the Pittsburgh Federal Office, launching and supporting the careers of many with grace and skill. Away from the office, she was active in numerous church and community service activities, including serving on her church usher board, volunteering with the local food pantry, and forming a long and close relationship with the Sewickley Community Center. Initially serving on the center's board of directors, and later for many years as president of the board, her determined and tireless efforts were recognized in her nomination for Pittsburgh's highest honor for community service – the Jefferson Award. She was praised for her "spectacular energy level, giving heart, ability to do much with limited resources and smile." She was the beloved mother of Jonathan Rush Stanley, of Alexandria, Va., and Nia Stanley, of Sewickley; and cherished grandmother of Zoe Stanley and Ian and Eli Herring. She was preceded in death by her brother, Homer Rush. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Lois Rush; niece, Melinda Rush; nephew, Michael Rush; numerous cousins; a large, loving extended family; and many cherished friends.
Visitation was at Copeland's Coraopolis, 867 Fifth Ave. A service was held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Coraopolis.
The family welcomes flowers or a donation in her name to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Oct. 24, 2019