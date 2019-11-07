|
Susan Ruth Beitel, 62, formerly of Sewickley, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Gordon Kent and Ruth Walker Beitel; and sister of Amy Beitel, of West View. She was also survived by her aunt, Emily Bortle, of California.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 11 a.m. until funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, in the RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME INC. 328 Beaver St., Sewickley. Interment followed in Sewickley Cemetery.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Nov. 7, 2019