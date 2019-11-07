Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard D. Cole Funeral Home Inc.
328 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
412-741-4334
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Beitel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan R. Beitel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan R. Beitel Obituary
Susan Ruth Beitel, 62, formerly of Sewickley, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Gordon Kent and Ruth Walker Beitel; and sister of Amy Beitel, of West View. She was also survived by her aunt, Emily Bortle, of California.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 11 a.m. until funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, in the RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME INC. 328 Beaver St., Sewickley. Interment followed in Sewickley Cemetery.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -