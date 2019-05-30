Home

R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
Prayer Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Sewickley, PA
Theresa Neely Obituary
Theresa (Scalercio) Neely, 81, of Edgeworth, loving wife of Ralph Neely Sr., passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Heritage Valley Sewickley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Magdelena Scalercio, and siblings, Joseph, Leo, John, Ralph and Sandra. Theresa loved fiercely and deeply. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She was a devoted caregiver to family and community. Theresa made the best pizzelles and loved sharing them. Theresa will be fondly remembered by her surviving husband, Ralph Neely Sr.; her children, Ralph (Jaymi) Neely Jr., USMC Colonel David (Chris) Neely Sr. and Kathleen (William) Hinzman; and her grandchildren, USMC Major David Jr. (Jaime) Neely, USMC Major Matthew (Kristine) Neely, Michael (Anne) Neely, Dr. Katie Hinzman, Kimberly (Benedict) Brands, Ralph Neely III, Jill Hinzman and Kelly Neely; her many great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Please join her family to celebrate her life from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, COPELAND FUNERAL HOME, 702 Beaver St., Sewickley. Additional visitation will be at 9 a.m. Friday May 31, 2019, with prayer at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. in St. James Church, Sewickley, with the Rev. James Farnan, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery.
Published in Sewickley Herald on May 30, 2019
