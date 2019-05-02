Thomas James Moore Jr., 37, of Sewickley, a valiant warrior with a positive attitude, "I will beat this cancer," was diagnosed 18 months ago with a rare cancer that affects one in two million people, adrenal cortical metastatic carcinoma, and passed Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019, at his home. He was born May 26, 1981, in Sewickley, one of three children to his supportive and loving parents, Thomas James and Katherine (Trapp) Moore, of Sewickley. He also is survived by his brother, Jason Moore; sister, Kaitlin Moore Scott; nieces and nephew, Sophia, Jack, Henley and Mackenzie; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Tom was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; and his cousin, Shawn. Tom was a 1999 graduate of Quaker Valley High School and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He had worked as a massage therapist and landscaper, and was training to be a home inspector. It is hard to imagine this world without him and he will be missed every day. He was a very kind, caring person with a generous nature. He never met a challenge he couldn't solve, whether it be helping Mom fix her computer, helping his dad with his many projects or just being there for others.

Visitation was Friday at COPELAND'S SEWICKLEY, 702 Beaver St. A funeral service was celebrated Saturday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 616 Washington Road, Sewickley, PA 15143.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his name to . Published in Sewickley Herald on May 2, 2019