Thomas Jefferson Wertenbaker III, 63, of Moon Township, died Monday, March 25, 2019. Jeff is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kathleen M. Herbst; his brother, John (Nohreen), of New Jersey; niece and nephew, Paul and Heather Wertenbaker; and the extended Herbst family, who welcomed him as one of their own. He served in the Air Force and was a graduate of LaSalle University with a bachelor's degree in computer science. He was employed for many years as a computer programmer at Universal Health Services and CAI.

There will be no public viewing; a memorial service will be announced at a later date. The HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TOWNSHIP is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to: The Women's Center of Beaver County (www.womenscenterbc.org). Blood donations are another way to honor him, as his illness required many units of blood.