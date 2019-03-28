Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Niemela Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia G. Niemela

Obituary Condolences Flowers Virginia Gene Bennati Niemela, 92, of Newtown Square, award-winning educator, avid traveler and fashionista, died Friday, March 15, 2019, of natural causes at her White Horse Village home. Born in Monessen to Italian immigrants, Mrs. Niemela was the oldest of three children. Growing up, she worked in her parents' grocery store, both preparing foods to be sold and honing the mental math skills that would later serve her well as an educator. Mrs. Niemela graduated from Monessen High School in 1944. She then received her B.S. in Education from California University of Pennsylvania, graduating in only three years, in 1947. While in college, she met her husband, Everett Arthur Niemela (a longtime Quaker Valley teacher), on a class field trip. When one of the transport cars overheated, students were forced to squeeze into the remaining autos. Mrs. Niemela ended up sitting in the lap of her future spouse. They married in 1950. Mrs. Niemela was a well-loved teacher with expertise in many subjects, from math to music, literacy and history. She taught students from grades 1 through 12 throughout her four-decade-long career. Before retiring in 1986, she spent many years teaching fifth grade at Avalon Elementary School, part of the Northgate School District. Her adaptive teaching style helped shape generations of Pittsburgh-area youth. Years later, whether through heartfelt letters or chance encounters, countless of her former students expressed gratitude to Mrs. Niemela for being such a compassionate and stalwart mentor. Mrs. Niemela was honored with numerous teaching awards, including the IPI Mathematics Creativity Award and Scott Foresman Language Arts Curriculum Development Award. The national and regional press featured stories about her "Writing for Peace" (disarmament history), "Colonial Quilt" (bicentennial celebration) and "'Round the World" (ancestry research) projects. Residing for nearly 50 years in Ben Avon, Mrs. Niemela traveled the world with her husband, conducting family research while exploring and collecting material culture. Among her favorite collections were colorful weavings and embroidery from across the globe, glass and jewelry in modernist Nordic design, and any accessory in the shape of a butterfly. Known for her striking beauty and tasteful wardrobe, Mrs. Niemela modeled in her youth. She belonged to the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the Scandinavian Society of Western Pennsylvania and, with her husband, was a founding member of the Finnish Nationality Committee at the University of Pittsburgh. Mrs. Niemela served as a Sunday school teacher, calligrapher-scribe and soprano soloist at Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon. She later was a member of Newtown Square Presbyterian Church. She also sang for many years with the White Horse Village Singers. Mrs. Niemela is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Niemela Tang; her granddaughter, Grace Tang; two step-grandchildren, Yuefung and Gregory Tang; and her brother, John Bennati Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband 62 years, Everett; her brother, Paul Bennati; and her son-in-law, Philip Tang.

A celebration of her life will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at White Horse Village in Newtown Square.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Art and Education program of COSACOSA art at large Inc., 4427 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127, or at cosacosa.org. Published in Sewickley Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries