Virginia Lee Fowler Arey died peacefully Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Seasons in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born June 24, 1930, to William Henry Fowler and Violet Lee (Baker), in Sewickley. She attended the University of Michigan School of Music before marrying Eugene Wulsin, of Cincinnati, in 1950. Living in Cincinnati and Toronto they brought four children in to the world. She moved to Santa Barbara, CA after marrying Phillip Arey in 1968, where a fifth child was born in 1969. Tragically widowed later that year, she stayed in the West, residing in San Francisco, Aptos, CA, Manzanillo, Mexico, and Tucson, AZ, until returning to Cincinnati in 2000. She is survived by Virginia Lee Roberts, of Nevada City, CA, William Fowler Wulsin (Alexandra Moore), of Seattle, WA, Eugene Wulsin, of Cincinnati, Linda Carol Alt (Rick), of Santa Fe, NM, and Phillip Julian Arey, of Houston, TX; and seven grandchildren. Ginny had a strong spirit and loved her family, music, color, adventure, chocolate, roses and surprises.

She will be interred with her predeceased family members at 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, in Sewickley Cemetery. All local friends are invited. Published in Sewickley Herald on May 2, 2019