Walter Lee Reddy, 93, of Linden Place in Sewickley, passed away peacefully after a short illness Sunday, March 31, 2019, with friends by his side. Walter was born and raised in Pittsburgh. He was the son of Walter Reddy Sr. and Mary Crisco. Walter was joyfully and devotedly married to Helen Greene Reddy for 34 years - a marriage admired by all those who knew them. Helen died four years ago. Walter served in the Army as a B-17 pilot in World War II, where he flew numerous missions over Europe and was honorably discharged Dec. 8, 1945. Most recently, Walter regularly attended Veterans Breakfast Club with fellow veterans and church friends, where he shared his experiences during the war. After the end of the World War II, Walter attended Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky., and upon graduation, took a position in advertising at Koppers (a global and materials company based in Pittsburgh), where he was employed until he retired from the business world. Walter was a member of Christ Church at Grove Farm where, for many years, he participated in leading support groups, Bible studies and served as an usher, lay reader and flag bearer on occasions throughout the year. He also wrote the weekly church newsletter for several years. In addition, Walter was often referred to as the "voice of God" at Christ Church because he had a strong, deep and resonant voice and was occasionally employed as a radio announcer. Walter had been looking forward to seeing his beloved wife, Helen, in heaven as well as his Lord, Jesus Christ. Walter is survived by his son and "best buddy," Patrick Michael Reddy (Sewickley); his stepdaughter, Jennifer Lee Adkins (Montgomery, W.Va.) and her children, Michael, Uriah, Lydia and Joseph; and his stepdaughter Julie Leslie Simanski (New Smyrna Beach, Fla.) and her children, Savannah and Cheyenne.

A memorial service will be held in the coming weeks at Christ Church at Grove Farm in Sewickley to celebrate Walter's life with his many friends there. Arrangements are by RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME INC., Sewickley.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Good Samaritan Fund at Christ Church at Grove Farm, 249 Duff Road, Sewickley, PA 15143.