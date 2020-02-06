|
|
Wayne "Red" Carey, 84, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Wayne was a good-hearted simple man, who loved his family dearly. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved his camp. Wayne is survived by his wife, Sandra, children, Roger Wayne, Cindy, Chris (Marisa) and Jeff (Alison); grandchildren, Andrew Wayne (Emily), Jonathan, Hannah and Ethan; great-grandson, Cooper Wayne; and his sister, Sharon (Paul). He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Roberta, his wife, Georgia, and his sister, Charlene. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Stephen's Church, Sewickley. Arrangements are by COPELAND'S.