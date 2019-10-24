Home

R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
William A. Butcher Obituary
William A. "Butch" Butcher, a loving person and caring friend, died peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in his Ambridge home. Born and raised in Sewickley, he attended St. James and Quaker Valley schools. Upon earning an associate degree in engineering, Butch joined the Army Corps of Engineers. Choices he made in those early years of dealing with his bipolar disease and alcoholism ended a brief professional career. Butch struggled with these diseases throughout the remainder of his 62 years. As a young man, Butch enjoyed hunting, biking and repairing anything mechanical. As an adult, he favored hours scouring a beach with a metal detector and pursued an interest in books or programs about the possibilities of extraterrestrial life. Preceded in death by his parents, Ann P. and Harry F. Butcher, he is survived by sisters, Bernadine Butcher (Dan Geller) and Barbara (Robert) Peary; niece, Elizabeth (Jarrett) Golz; nephew, Evan (Zoe) Geller; great-niece, Alyanna Golz; several extended family members; and a few close friends.
A service in Resurrection Cemetery will be planned next Spring. Arrangements are by Copeland's.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
