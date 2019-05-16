Services Interment 12:00 PM Sewickley Cemetery Chapel Resources More Obituaries for William McCullough Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William B. McCullough II

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers William Bennett McCullough II, 73, passed away from a sudden heart ailment Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Born Feb. 7, 1943, to William and Mary G. McCullough (later McCrory) at Sewickley Valley Hospital, Bill's formative years were spent entirely in the Sewickley Valley. After a year in college and four years in the service, Bill spent the rest of his life in Tampa, Fla. He is survived by his children, Scott (Trish) and Laura McDowell (Matt), both of Tampa; and two grandchildren, Liam and Harper. Also surviving are his siblings, Marilinn Trudell, of Moreno Valley, Calif., Bette Gay Seagren Hahn (Gary), of Banks, Ore., and James McCrory (Jill), of Camarillo, Calif.; in addition to several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and, surviving him, but having since passed away in December 2018 was his sister, Carol Huckabee, in Edgeworth. Bill demonstrated an industriousness early in his life that he never abandoned, delivering morning newspapers for several years for the Sewickley News starting at age 11, to an afterschool job as the janitor at the Glen Osborne Elementary School, both while still in school at Quaker Valley. President of the Key Club his senior year, Bill graduated QVHS in 1961, and spent one year at the University of South Carolina while working at his father's Esso gas station. Enlisting then in the Air Force, Bill served in Mississippi and Bermuda before his last tour in Tampa, Fla, in the latter two places, he also worked part time on/off base. After an Honorable Discharge, he continued his education at the University of South Florida over the next several years while working two jobs, marrying, and becoming a father of two children. After graduation in 1973, Bill parlayed his business degree into a career in marketing over the next several decades, working in sales with companies such as Clairol, Pollinex, and other consumer products, each time covering most of Florida as his sales territory from his home in Tampa. Besides continuing his corporate sales career, though with a reduced workload, Bill's recent years were filled with sales at weekend fairs, plus activities with friends from church and yoga, which included traveling to places such as Ireland and Costa Rica. A devoted father, grandfather and brother, Bill was happiest spending time with family and friends. A close friend of his summed him up best: "Bill's kindness and thoughtfulness...was one of a kind." Bill always had a soft spot for his hometown, returning for class reunions and visits to his mother and Carol most every year. Exigencies determined Bill's interment at the Sarasota, Fla. National Cemetery, but he also will be laid to rest in Sewickley Cemetery, as was the wish in his will.

An interment ceremony for Bill will be held at noon Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Sewickley Cemetery Chapel. Concurrent will be a ceremony for his sister, Carol. Both will be laid to rest in the Linn family plot, the sixth generation to be so interred. All friends and family are invited to the ceremony and to a picnic as well, immediately following, at War Memorial Park, first shelter to the left.