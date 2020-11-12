1/
William B. Metcalf, 58, of Tucson, Ariz., passed away on July 8, 2020, after a prolonged illness. He was born in Pittsburgh, son of Anne B. Metcalf and the late William Metcalf III. He attended Sewickley Academy, the Tilton School and the University of Arizona. He worked for many years in Tucson as a sales consultant at the Volvo, and later BMW, dealerships. In addition to cars, his family, friends and Phil Collins, he loved the outdoors, and was happiest hiking for miles in the Tucson foothills and nearby mountains. All who knew Bill will miss his lively, outgoing personality and his infectious sense of humor. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Alyssa; his mother; and his five sisters, Edith, Kathleen, Christine, Mary, and Brooks; and many nieces and nephews. There will be no services. A private interment was held Sept. 1, 2020, at Homewood Cemetery in Pittsburgh.

Published in Sewickley Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
