|
|
William Carr Leiper, 95, of Sewickley Heights, retired general counsel for Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at UPMC Passavant. Bill was born April 26, 1924, in Sparta, Ill., to the late Harold P. and Rosetta (Carr) Leiper. On Jan. 25, 2009, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Jean (Lyle) Leiper. He is survived by his loving daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Tim McLarnan, of Richmond, Ind.; his grandchildren, Peter, Nicholas (Anastasia), Joanna, and Nina; his great-grandson, George; and his caring friend, Doris Rosenberg. Bill graduated from Sparta High School in Illinois, St. Mary's College in California, and University of Chicago Law School. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, stationed in India. In retirement, Bill enjoyed cheering for the Steelers and Notre Dame and watching the deer and the bluebirds on the hill outside his window.
Visitation is at 3 p.m. Friday at COPELAND'S SEWICKLEY, 702 Beaver St., with a service immediately following at 4 p.m. Friday. Burial will be private at Sewickley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests, if desired, donations to the .
Published in Sewickley Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2019