William Frederick Wenning Jr. passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Surviving are his loving wife, Judith; daughter, Carolyn Wenning (Susan Veraldi); granddaughter, Ellen Wenning; sister, Eleanor Atwell (Dr. Robert Atwell); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service that will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 405 Frederick Ave., Sewickley, PA 15143. Arrangements are entrusted to RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 328 Beaver St., Sewickley, Pa 15143.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to nationalmssociety.org.
Published in Sewickley Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019