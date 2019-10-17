Home

William Herron, 89, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Hamlet Village of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Lewis; and older brother, Marshall. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Sybil Adams Herron, of Chagrin Falls; and Alice Buffington Herron, of Richmond, Va. He is also survived by five nieces and nephews, Liza G. Herron, Lewis Herron III, Peter W. Herron, Lisa Bankoff and M. Rodd Herron. He grew up in the Pittsburgh/Sewickley area, and retired from PPG after 35 years.
No services will be held.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
