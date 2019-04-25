Ola Winona (Wightman) Humes, 92, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away suddenly Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Sewickley. Born June 19, 1926, in Wichita Falls, Texas, Winona was the daughter of the late Columbus Brooks and Pinky Winona Cotten Wightman. She was preceded in death by her brother, Pinkney Sherwood Wightman. Winona studied medical technology at Baylor University Medical Center and met her late husband, Alexander B. Humes, M.D., at the Sheppard Air Force base. The family moved to Pennsylvania, and yet Winona always made sure to make an annual trip to Texas. Winona is survived by her son, Alex (Mary Ramirez); her daughter, Jane; and granddaughters, Alexandra, Beatrix and Christina Smith. Her granddaughters have followed in her career path in the medical field and are all nurses. Winona is also fondly remembered by her nephew, George Douds, and his family. Winona had many interests in life. For many years she bought and sold antiques and decorated her lovely home with pretty china and glass collections, and early American furniture. Winona enjoyed cooking and had many special southern recipes, such as gumbo and pecan pie. She taught Sunday school at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair. Winona was a member of a local bridge club, had a passion for gardening and dearly loved her pet dogs and cats. She was extremely proud of her Choctaw and English heritage. Winona will be deeply missed by all.

Funeral arrangements will be private and she will be buried in Texas.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her memory to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Published in Sewickley Herald on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary