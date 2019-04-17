Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Voege
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Voege


1931 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Voege Obituary
The Voege family announces the passing of their mother, Frances Romero Voege, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Brentwood, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, Monday, April 15, 2019. She is survived by her children, Kathi (Don Harvey), Gayle (Rick Buckman) Debra, Robert G (Pattie) and Heather; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert A. Voege, with whom she will be interred following a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Please see her very long and meaningful obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in South Hills Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.