Vincent Paul Harrison, 88, died the morning of Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, after a long fight with heart and respiratory issues. Paul, or "Bucky," lived a long, fulfilling life. As a lifelong writer, Paul wrote his own obituary that we share with you today. We will always love you and will always remember to take the time to play Monopoly and do our best to find the restaurants with the white tablecloths in honor of you. Love always, Jean, Tom, Dan, Diane, Cliff, Robbie, Kelsey, Steven, Kyle, Hannah, Katie Rose and Evie. "I was a writer, so I think I should sign off as a writer. I am hoping I helped to make the lives of my family, especially Jeannie, the love of my life, happy enough to remember me. I'm also hoping that my 26 years as the director of the Carrick High School Alumni Association gave some joy to many who remembered their wonderful high school days. Oh, I didn't tell you? My time on this Earth ended at 88 years Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. I did not want a viewing because I wanted everyone to remember me as I was (when I was 25). I really enjoyed writing and publishing almost 100 issues of the Alumni Carrickulum newsletters and the 75th anniversary book. My most exciting efforts were building the Carrick High Veterans Wall, the Alumni Wall and the Sports Wall of Fame. I met hundreds of Carrick High alumni and students and was honored to be the only Carrick graduate to have my plaque hung in the hall of the original school. As a veteran of the Korean War, I spent 13 months in Korea with the Army with the First Cavalry Division. Recently, I found that the VA had some of the finest medical assistance for veterans. I want to thank the readers of the South Hills (Hill Top) Record weekly newspaper, of which I was proud to be the editor and then later the owner and publisher in the 1960s. In the 70s, I was a representative of the NW Ayer Advertising Agency and in the 1980s and the early 90s I was the membership/events manager of the Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce, where we set fabulous records that have never been topped. Thank you to the Rev. Canon James D. Shoucair who helped me meet my God (I hope He likes me). The closest people in my life were my beautiful wife, Jean; my outstanding kids, Tom, Dan and Diane; my son-in-law, Cliff; and my grandchildren, Rob, Kelsey, Steven, Kyle, Hannah, Katie Rose and Evie. Got to sign off 'cause my cloud is beeping for me at St. Peter's gate. Always remember: Live each day as if it were your last. And when it is your last, I'll be seeing you."
Published in South Hills Record on Sept. 5, 2019