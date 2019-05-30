|
Anna L. Bosshart-Scharpf, 88, of Blawnox, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Fred Scharpf and the late Charles Bosshart; loving mother of Charles (Kim) Bosshart and Bruce Bosshart; stepmother of Eric (Mary Lou), Gregory (Peggy) and Katybeth (John); grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 10; sister of Virginia, Jakie and Sandy; daughter of the late Virginia and Lawrence VanHorn. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238.
Family and friends gathered Saturday at the funeral home for final prayers, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pio Parish/St. Edward Church, in Blawnox.
In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, .
Published in The Herald on May 30, 2019