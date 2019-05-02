Beverly A. (Thompson) Whiting, of Goose Creek, S.C., formerly of Erie and Pittsburgh, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in the Summerville, S.C. hospital. Beverly had recently been successfully treated for cancer, but had to be hospitalized for pneumonia and had complications. Beverly was born March 3, 1949, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late John E. and Mildred (Pettersen) Thompson. Beverly graduated from Fox Chapel Area High School in 1967. She was married soon after, and moved to Philadelphia and worked for the VA medical system. Later she moved to Erie, where she continued to work for the VA. She worked in prosthetics and had much sympathy and compassion for all the Vietnam vets she was privileged to help. She made many friends through her work with the vets. Sometime in the 1980s, Bev took a job with the Erie Times-News, where she worked in retail advertising and graphics. After her retirement, Bev volunteered at the Glenwood Zoo. While in Erie, Bev married Tom Whiting and remained married for 22 years until Tom's passing in September 2018. They shared a passion for astronomy, setting up their telescopes all around the tri-state area. In fact, one of the cemeteries that they set up in to view the night sky is where they will both be laid to rest. Bev had a passion for art and has composed numerous types of paintings through the years. Bev loved her pets and most recently her cat, Jigsy, who passed prior to her. Bev's closest friends will always remember Bev for her sense of humor and her dry wit and her intelligence. Any of us who asked for advice from Bev had to be prepared for her sincere opinion; she was never afraid to give it when asked! Bev is survived by her sisters, Suzanne (Emil) Heintzinger and Randi (Walt) Domboski; her brother, Wesley (Laura) Thompson; several nieces and nephews; her aunt, Sonja (Rich) Moline; and a second cousin, John Otterbeck. Bev was a Christian and an avid reader of the Holy Bible. She believed in the foundational principles contained within it and used them for her daily strength, and always encouraged others to do the same. Most importantly, she believed in Jesus Christ, the creator Yahweh, who came in the flesh for his people. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Camp Judson, 398 Holiday Road, North Springfield, PA 16430, or www.campjudson.com.

