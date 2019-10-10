Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Stride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl V. Stride

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl V. Stride Obituary
Carl V. Stride, 95, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in his Fox Chapel home of 52 years surrounded by his wife of 68 years, Carol McCollough Stride, and family. He was a gifted athlete and served in World War II as a Navy communications officer. His vocation was steel at National Steel, US Steel and Tippins Machinery. He was the loving father of four daughters, Christy Booth, Cynthia Hooper, Megan Stride and Margot Stride and seven grandchildren. He shall be greatly missed by all!
There will be no visitation or service. Arrangements are by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now