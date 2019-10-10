|
Carl V. Stride, 95, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in his Fox Chapel home of 52 years surrounded by his wife of 68 years, Carol McCollough Stride, and family. He was a gifted athlete and served in World War II as a Navy communications officer. His vocation was steel at National Steel, US Steel and Tippins Machinery. He was the loving father of four daughters, Christy Booth, Cynthia Hooper, Megan Stride and Margot Stride and seven grandchildren. He shall be greatly missed by all!
There will be no visitation or service. Arrangements are by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 10, 2019