Elizabeth W. Paris passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019. She was born Feb. 17, 1933, in Alvy, W.Va., a daughter of the late Daniel Wadsworth and Mary Ann Wadsworth Armel. She was a longtime resident and involved citizen of O'Hara Township. Liz was a strong and yet caring person, who could achieve anything that she put her mind to. She was most happy helping others, especially her family. She worked as a client service manager for Bell Telephone, opened and managed an office for Kelly Girl Temporary Services, and managed the Credit Bureau of Pittsburgh. She was also a reporter for the Herald newspaper, president of the PTA and president of O'Hara Township Council. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Paris; and her son, Stacey Paris. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Paris and Carla Dolhi; her son-in-law, Michael Dolhi; her grandchildren, Stephen Dolhi, Zachary Dolhi and Adam Dolhi; and her brother, Archie Wadsworth; and sister, Delphia Zugell. She will be dearly missed but will always be a part of the fabric of our lives.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 8, 2019