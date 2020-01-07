|
|
Eugene C. Cawley Jr., 67, of Springdale Township, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 28 years to Amy; loving father of Eugene C. (Anna) Cawley III, Mariah (Tony) Banks, and Ryan, Shane and Bryce Cawley; devoted grandfather of Hailey, Landen, Asher, Noah, Brielle, Weston and Tinsley; loving brother of Kathleen (Bill) Colbert, Maureen (Mark) Novak, and Eileen (Charles) Skalski; also survived by a cousin, who he considered a brother, Ernest Cawley. He was the son of the late Eugene C. Sr. and Helen Cawley. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox. The funeral service is private.
Eugene was a proud Vietnam War veteran who served in the Army, and a revered Blawnox Borough police officer for 42 years, also a member of the Blawnox Borough Auxiliary Police, the A Club and the Sportsmens Club. The family would like to thank the Family Hospice at Canterbury Place for their special care of Eugene. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 16, 2020