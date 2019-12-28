Home

Gerard L. DaVia Obituary
Gerard L. DaVia, 76, of O'Hara Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, with family at his side. He was the beloved husband of Claudia (Jewell) DaVia; loving father of Michael G. DaVia; brother of Paul (Carol) DaVia, Mark (Pamela) DaVia and the late James (Marietta) DaVia; uncle of Debbie (Tom) Krahe, Patti (George) Yesbeck, JoAnne (Sam) Shibley, Chris (Brian) Ciaverella, Regina (Dan) Reilly and James (Missy) DaVia; cousin of Lela DaVia; also survived by many great nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass in St. Scholastica Church, Aspinwall.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to .
Published in The Herald from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020
