Gerard L. DaVia, 76, of O'Hara Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, with family at his side. He was the beloved husband of Claudia (Jewell) DaVia; loving father of Michael G. DaVia; brother of Paul (Carol) DaVia, Mark (Pamela) DaVia and the late James (Marietta) DaVia; uncle of Debbie (Tom) Krahe, Patti (George) Yesbeck, JoAnne (Sam) Shibley, Chris (Brian) Ciaverella, Regina (Dan) Reilly and James (Missy) DaVia; cousin of Lela DaVia; also survived by many great nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass in St. Scholastica Church, Aspinwall.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to .
Published in The Herald from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020