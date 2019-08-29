|
|
Grace A. Lyon, 69, of O'Hara Township, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Mrs. Lyon was the beloved husband of Steven R. Lyon; mother of Steven A. Lyon; daughter of the late Eugene and Stella Aiello; and sister of Joseph Aiello. Grace was kind, patient, loyal and generous. Her long career at the forefront of special education encompassed many roles and accomplishments. She enjoyed traveling, sunning and making new friends. Her memory will be cherished by family, friends, coworkers and students.
Services and interment were private. Arrangements were made by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Shaler Township.
Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 29, 2019