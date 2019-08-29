Home

Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Grace A. Lyon

Grace A. Lyon Obituary
Grace A. Lyon, 69, of O'Hara Township, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Mrs. Lyon was the beloved husband of Steven R. Lyon; mother of Steven A. Lyon; daughter of the late Eugene and Stella Aiello; and sister of Joseph Aiello. Grace was kind, patient, loyal and generous. Her long career at the forefront of special education encompassed many roles and accomplishments. She enjoyed traveling, sunning and making new friends. Her memory will be cherished by family, friends, coworkers and students.
Services and interment were private. Arrangements were made by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Shaler Township.
Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
